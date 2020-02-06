PARKS: West Seattle meetings set for Hiawatha Play Area + next 6-year levy

Two notices today from Seattle Parks, with upcoming West Seattle meetings that might interest you:

HIAWATHA PLAY AREA RELOCATION/RENOVATION: The next steps of this project‘s planning process are two meetings on Thursday, February 27th, both at Hiawatha Community Center (2700 California SW) – 11 am-12:30 pm (during tot gym) or 6:30-8 pm. Both will include the opportunity to review and comment on design options.

PARK DISTRICT LEVY PLANNING: The Parks Department Strategic Plan presentation during last month’s Morgan Community Association meeting (WSB coverage here) included a mention of a West Seattle meeting about the next six-year Park District levy – and now it’s official. As part of this online update from Parks Superintendent Jesús Aguirre, the meeting was announced for 6 pm March 2nd at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW). You can also offer input about the next levy via email – PDplanning@seattle.gov.