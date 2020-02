Went over to check on Alki Café after an early-morning incident in its building add found it closed, no note on the door. As mentioned here earlier, SFD was called to the Alki Shores building (2724 Alki SW) just after 4 am. SFD spokesperson Kristin Tinsley tells WSB, “There was white smoke observed in the basement of the building, with power dimming to the building. Seattle City Light was called out to the scene. No reports of an active fire.”