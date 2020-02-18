NEW LEADER: Executive director chosen by Southwest Seattle Historical Society

Just announced by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society:

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society is pleased to announce that the Board of Trustees has appointed a new Executive Director, Michael King.

Michael comes to the Historical Society from the Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum in Everett, where he managed the museum’s education and volunteer programs. Prior to working at FHCAM, he worked at the Nordic Museum in Seattle, serving in both the programs and development departments, during which time he built on the experience he gained at several heritage and cultural organizations including the Berkshire Cultural Resource Center and the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

He earned a Ph.D. in History and Culture from Drew University and holds Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in history from Lehigh University.

Originally from Tacoma, Michael is a dedicated advocate of local history and is eager to serve new and established audiences across the Duwamish Peninsula and beyond while leading the Historical Society’s programmatic, advocacy, and preservation efforts. The Board looks forward to working with Michael and is deeply appreciative of his enthusiasm for our mission.