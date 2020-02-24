MEMORIAL: Celebration of Jan Seeley’s life on March 4th

When longtime West Seattle community member – and WSB community participant – Jan Seeley died last November, her family announced a memorial on what would have been her next birthday, and promised a reminder when the date approached. That date is Wednesday, March 4th, so it’s time for that reminder. Jan’s daughter Jess sent the details:

3-6 pm March 4th

The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW)

Please join us to celebrate the life of Janet Seeley. We’ll be gathering in the Vashon Room at The Hall at Fauntleroy in West Seattle. Please bring your memories to share. Some wine and beer will be available, and also potluck foods as mentioned below.

We will be collecting donations for the West Seattle Food Bank if you’d like to give back in some way. This was a resource that was there for her in some hard times, and I’d love our community to support them! The links here are lists that the food bank needs, rather than just canned goods from the pantry.

Food drive wish list

Backpack wish list

This will be a potluck event, so please consider bringing a dish to share. Make sure if you bring a dish, that you bring it back home with you when you are done, we do not need leftovers. Here is a sign up sheet.