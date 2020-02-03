Looking for a place to perform? North Delridge’s Dragonfly Pavilion on a new list

(WSB photo)

That’s the Dragonfly Pavilion in North Delridge, and it’s one of nine spots around the city on a new Seattle Parks list of locations where an incentive is offered for performance-based art – here’s the announcement:

Beginning this year, Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is offering to waive fees for community members or groups to host performance-based art in select Seattle parks. Performances can consist of an array of styles, including theatrical, comedic, spoken word, toast masters, acoustical concert, and more.

This opportunity is open to new permittees that host their event in one of nine Seattle parks near or around the park’s amphitheater. Parks include: 6th Ave. NW Pocket Park, A.B. Ernst Park, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Civil Rights Memorial Park, Dr. Jose Rizal Park, Dragonfly Pavilion in Longfellow Creek Greenspace, Greenwood Park, Jimi Hendrix Park, Magnuson Park, and Othello Park.

Applications are based on a first come, first served basis on a rolling calendar. To qualify, applicants must be willing to meet the requirements for the fees to be waived. Requirements include the following: events must be open to the public, no amplified sound and no money collection is allowed, and selected applicants must provide event insurance, and commit to do outreach to the neighborhood where the event will take place.

Interested in applying? You can apply by visiting seattle.gov/parks/reserve/park-use-permits and downloading a Park Use Application. Application forms must be turned in to Seattle Parks and Recreation staff at the Event Scheduling Office or e-mailed to parkusepermits@seattle.gov. Approval can take 5-10 business days.