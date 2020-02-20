LIGHT RAIL: If your boat or business uses the Duwamish River, Sound Transit has questions for you

(Sound Transit maps of what’s under consideration for light-rail routing)

Next up as Sound Transit continues environmental studies for the West Seattle to Ballard light-rail extensions, a survey announced today:

We are studying multiple route alternatives, which include a new rail-only bridge across Salmon Bay, either east or west of the existing Ballard Bridge and a new rail-only bridge across the Duwamish Waterway, either north or south of the existing West Seattle Bridge.

Sound Transit is collecting data on vessels that utilize these waterways and facilities that service vessels to help inform the environmental review analysis and support coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard regarding any potential bridge permits.

How can you help? Please share information about your vessel(s) or ones that you pilot by completing this survey by March 17, 2020.