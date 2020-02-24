Just a few days left for you to suggest someone for this year’s Westside Awards

Friday is the nomination deadline for the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s Westside Awards. The awards recognize Business of the Year, Emerging Business of the Year, Not-for-Profit of the Year, and Westsider of the Year. Nominations come from the community – chamber membership is NOT required. Just use this quick form for each nomination. You can go here to see the criteria and lists of past winners. This year’s winners will be honored at the annual Westside Awards breakfast at The Hall at Fauntleroy, 7:30 am April 28th.