Just a few days left for you to suggest someone for this year’s Westside Awards

February 24, 2020 10:12 am
Friday is the nomination deadline for the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s Westside Awards. The awards recognize Business of the Year, Emerging Business of the Year, Not-for-Profit of the Year, and Westsider of the Year. Nominations come from the community – chamber membership is NOT required. Just use this quick form for each nomination. You can go here to see the criteria and lists of past winners. This year’s winners will be honored at the annual Westside Awards breakfast at The Hall at Fauntleroy, 7:30 am April 28th.

2 Replies to "Just a few days left for you to suggest someone for this year's Westside Awards"

  • Al Semple February 24, 2020 (10:40 am)
    The Row House in West Seattle.they just let us have an awsda= American self defense association class there and a trade show to empower women. It was fun and the crew there could not have been better. They should get this. Al Semple with awsda   Monica Wehri with and julie Liengang 

  • waikikigirl February 24, 2020 (11:07 am)
    I suggest/nominate  Tracy Record and crew!!!! 

