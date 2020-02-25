ICE CREAM PARTY: Delridge Grocery Co-op has a scoop for you Saturday

Celebrate Leap Day by seeing what’s up with Delridge Grocery Co-op since the ceremonial groundbreaking back in November (WSB coverage here). You’re invited to an ice-cream party at the store space on Saturday – here’s the announememt:

Delridge Grocery Co-op invites you to a special afternoon House Party this coming Saturday (Leap Day, February 29). Come see how construction is progressing, enjoy some special ice cream, and learn about how you can help spread the word about our growing Co-op (more on that below).

Working with Full Tilt Ice Cream, we’ll be serving a special flavor whipped up just for this occasion — Vegan Marionberry with Chocolate Swirl. Thanks to our social media community for a lot of great ideas, and Carly Glenn (who follows us on Instagram) will be getting a DGC T-shirt for helping us decide to go non-dairy.

Girl Scouts will also be on hand selling cookies in front of the Co-op — perfect for adding to your ice cream.

Our Ice Cream House Party is the kickoff to our new DGC House Party Plan — a return to our roots in how we spread the word about our Co-op and a way that our members can help keep us growing.

To make our store successful and move forward with our goals — healthy food available at affordable prices, investing in our community — we need to grow the number of owners we have (currently standing at 570).

And that’s where our Co-op owners and interested members of the community can help by spreading the word with neighbors and friends in West Seattle at your own house party, dinner soiree, or pub hangout.

If you want an excuse to have a gathering that can help make a difference, a DGC board member can stop by to give a short introduction about the Co-op to your guests. We’ll tell you all about it at our own House Party.