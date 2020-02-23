UPDATE: House fire in 8600 block 17th SW

(Photo texted by neighbor)

12:55 AM: Seattle Fire has a “full response” headed to a house in the 8600 block of 17th SW. According to dispatch, a resident is reporting a fire in the living room. Updates to come.

12:59 AM: Arriving crews have confirmed to dispatch that it’s a small fire in the living room, near the front door, and say the occupant got out safely.

1:04 AM: The fire is under control and some of the responding units are being dismissed.

1:14 AM: Fire now declared “tapped.” Investigator’s been requested, to figure out how it started.