Highlights for February’s first West Seattle Saturday

(Photo by David Hutchinson)

Welcome to February. From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, highlights for the hours ahead:

7035 DELRIDGE WAY SW SITE TOUR: 10-11 am, interested community members are invited to visit this future 9-townhouse redevelopment site as part of the Early Outreach for Design Review process. (7035 Delridge Way SW)

PROBIOTICS WITH FIREFLY KITCHENS @ WHOLE FOODS: 12:30 pm-2 pm, visit Whole Foods Market-West Seattle (WSB sponsor) in The Junction to meet Firefly Kitchens‘ Julie O’Brien and “learn how probiotics can enhance your life and your game-day snacking.” (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW)

HAPPY HOUR JAZZ: Jennifer Mellish performs 4-6:30 pm for free Happy Hour Jazz at the Pacific Room (WSB sponsor) on Alki. (2808 Alki SW)

WEST SEATTLE MEANINGFUL MOVIES: 6:30 pm doors, 7 pm screening, for “Food for Change,” this month’s West Seattle Meaningful Movies presentation, hosted by Delridge Grocery Co-op at Neighborhood House High Point, as previewed here. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

JANET & THE CURMUDGEONS: Guitar/bass/vocal trio at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

HAMMERED FEST: AKA “spawn of Gloria,” as explained here. 7 pm at The Skylark. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KLEZMER & MORE: At Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm, Malke and the Boychiks, with Varda:

Malke and the Boychiks features Kim and Nancy Goldov, Peter Lippman, and Theodora Teodosiadis. Employing fiddle, drums, piano, trumpet, and vocals they specialize in rousing freylekhs, bulgars, and terkishers, from the American heyday of Klezmer before World War II. Varda is the creation of folk musicians Marit Olivia and Mae Kessler, who hail from Olympia and Portland. In this, their latest project together, they craft captivating duets of Klezmer music and traditional Scandinavian tunes.

Ticket info is in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

‘THE REVOLUTIONISTS’: Comedy at ArtsWest, 7:30 pm curtain. Check here for tickets. (4711 California SW)

