Need tools? Get over to the West Seattle Tool Library‘s big almost-spring garage sale! The WSTL’s Christina sent the photo and tells WSB, “We had a big rush this morning, but there are still so many tools looking for new homes! We’re going till 3 or so.” The nonprofit Tool Library – celebrating its 10th anniversary this year! – is on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 4408 Delridge Way SW.