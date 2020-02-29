West Seattle weekend scene: Ice cream and construction updates @ Delridge Grocery Co-op’s future store

The sun’s out! (For now …) Celebrate with ice cream at the Delridge Grocery Co-op‘s House Party, continuing until 4 pm.

You can see the future store space – where architect Parie Hines of LD Arch Design (WSB sponsor) tells us construction is now 80 percent complete. The “house party” theme today even includes furniture:

Some of the store’s future fixtures are in place – this will be the coffee/water station:

The party’s at 5444 Delridge Way SW. As the store works toward opening, the co-op is continuing to welcome new members – more on that here – and can help you have your own “house party” to get neighbors, family, and friends involved too.