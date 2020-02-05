GRATITUDE: West Seattle Food Bank gets a big gift from Combat Arts Academy

The West Seattle Food Bank sent word of a big gift from Combat Arts Academy:

The West Seattle Food Bank would like to shout out a huge thank you to the students, parents & staff of Combat Arts Academy on Delridge & in Burien for the incredible results of their annual food drive – 6000 lbs. & $190!

It’s amazing what you can do if you put your mind to it and the two students in the pictures below, Alex & Calla, are a big part of these results. They have been collecting for these food drives since 2014!