FUNNY FUNDRAISER: West Seattle comedy show to benefit Room Circus

Just announced… a chance to enjoy a big comedy show without leaving the peninsula, while helping a good cause:
Room Circus Medical Clowning Presents:
4th Annual Stand Up for Healing Laughter
Saturday March 28 2020 8:00 – 9:30 pm
Doors Open 7:15 pm
Youngstown Cultural Arts Center
4408 Delridge Way SW
Tickets On Sale Now
$25 – General Admission Tickets
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stand-up-for-healing-laughter-show-tickets-95282058201
A FUN filled evening of stand up and physical comedy benefitting Room Circus Medical Clowning at Seattle Children’s Hospital.
Featuring:
Emcee/Stand Up Comedian:Steffon Moody
Stand Up Comedian: Emmett Montgomery
Comedy Improv: Jet City Improv
Musical Comedy: Kerfuffle – Linda Severt & Sarah Liane Foster
Pit Orchestra: Fremont Philharmonic Orchestra
Beer and wine will be available for purchase
Do not miss the opportunity to see so many excellent performers under one roof for one night only!
| 0 COMMENTS