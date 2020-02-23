FUNNY FUNDRAISER: West Seattle comedy show to benefit Room Circus

Just announced… a chance to enjoy a big comedy show without leaving the peninsula, while helping a good cause:

Room Circus Medical Clowning Presents:

4th Annual Stand Up for Healing Laughter

Saturday March 28 2020 8:00 – 9:30 pm

Doors Open 7:15 pm

Youngstown Cultural Arts Center

4408 Delridge Way SW

Tickets On Sale Now

$25 – General Admission Tickets

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stand-up-for-healing-laughter-show-tickets-95282058201

A FUN filled evening of stand up and physical comedy benefitting Room Circus Medical Clowning at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Featuring:

Emcee/Stand Up Comedian:Steffon Moody

Stand Up Comedian: Emmett Montgomery

Comedy Improv: Jet City Improv

Musical Comedy: Kerfuffle – Linda Severt & Sarah Liane Foster

Pit Orchestra: Fremont Philharmonic Orchestra

Beer and wine will be available for purchase

Do not miss the opportunity to see so many excellent performers under one roof for one night only!