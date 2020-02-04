FOLLOWUP: Name finalized as West Seattle Food Bank, WS Helpline merger nears

When we first reported back in October on the plan for the West Seattle Food Bank and West Seattle Helpline to merge, some decisions were yet to be made – including what name the merged agency would use. That’s now been decided, as noted in an email update today from the Helpline – together they’ll be the West Seattle Food Bank, starting March 1st. The Helpline’s services, including emergency homelessness-prevention assistance and its clothing bank, will become part of WSFB – the organizations’ leaders promised no service cuts. They were also working on a fundraiser schedule and have announced that the big May WSFB gala, Instruments of Change, will continue as a fundraising dinner/auction for the merged agency. This year’s IOC is set for Saturday, May 9th – more details to come.

P.S. Lots of other fundraisers continue – this Saturday (February 8th), for example, you can support the Helpline by getting your hair cut during the annual Have A Heart Day at Illusions Hair Design (5619 California SW; WSB sponsor), 10 am-2 pm, with $10 off all haircuts, donating all proceeds to WSH. Make your appointment ASAP at 206-938-3675.