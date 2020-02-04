West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Name finalized as West Seattle Food Bank, WS Helpline merger nears

February 4, 2020 7:45 pm
When we first reported back in October on the plan for the West Seattle Food Bank and West Seattle Helpline to merge, some decisions were yet to be made – including what name the merged agency would use. That’s now been decided, as noted in an email update today from the Helpline – together they’ll be the West Seattle Food Bank, starting March 1st. The Helpline’s services, including emergency homelessness-prevention assistance and its clothing bank, will become part of WSFB – the organizations’ leaders promised no service cuts. They were also working on a fundraiser schedule and have announced that the big May WSFB gala, Instruments of Change, will continue as a fundraising dinner/auction for the merged agency. This year’s IOC is set for Saturday, May 9th – more details to come.

P.S. Lots of other fundraisers continue – this Saturday (February 8th), for example, you can support the Helpline by getting your hair cut during the annual Have A Heart Day at Illusions Hair Design (5619 California SW; WSB sponsor), 10 am-2 pm, with $10 off all haircuts, donating all proceeds to WSH. Make your appointment ASAP at 206-938-3675.

