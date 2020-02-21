FOLLOWUP: Curious about Seattle Police staffing, recruiting? Here’s a preview of upcoming briefing

When District 1 City Councilmember Lisa Herbold spoke to the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce a week ago (WSB coverage here), she noted that the committee she chairs was scheduled for a February 25th briefing on Seattle Police staffing and recruiting. With that now four days away, the agenda has arrived, and it includes two documents you can preview. Above is the slide deck outlining what SPD is doing to recruit more officers and to diversify the force; below, the council staff memo with information including current SPD staffing levels

The memo also includes current levels of patrol staffing in SPD’s five precincts. Southwest – which covers West Seattle and South Park – remains the smallest patrol staff, at 89, compared to 116 for East, 127 for South, 153 for West, and 171 for North. The briefing/discussion will be part of the Public Safety and Human Services Committee meeting at 9:30 am Tuesday.