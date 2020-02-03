FERRY ALERT: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth down a boat

2:49 PM: Washington State Ferries says the Triangle Route is down to two boats because: “Vessel #3 Issaquah is out of service for the remainder of the service day due to an issue with the propulsion system.” However, that does NOT in this case trigger the two-boat schedule. Instead, WSF says: “The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will continue to operate on a 3-boat schedule with 2 vessels (#1 Cathlamet and #2 Kittitas).” So that means these schedules – Fauntleroy/Vashon, Fauntleroy/Southworth, Vashon/Southworth – minus the runs that are labeled “3.”

3:37 PM: An update from WSF: “The 3:55 p.m. sailing from Southworth will make an unscheduled stop at Vashon to pick up students due to the service disruption.”