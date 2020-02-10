EAST MARGINAL WAY: Pop-up meetings, survey as SDOT moves ahead with long-awaited safety project

The long-awaited safety improvements for East Marginal Way – a major route for bicycle traffic between West Seattle and downtown, and also a major freight route – have hit another milestone, 60 percent design. SDOT has opened a survey seeking feedback, and will have two “pop-up” meetings Tuesday and Wednesday. Here’s the announcement:

We are excited to share that after securing additional funding for the E Marginal Way Corridor Improvement Project in 2019, we recently reached our 60% design milestone for the North and Central segments of the project. We are currently collecting feedback on our design so far – click here to take our survey!

We expect to complete design later this year and move into Phase 1 of construction in 2021. Phase 1 will include a protected bike lane between S Atlantic St and S Spokane St, reconstructed intersections at S Hanford St and S Horton St, and a potential relocation of train tracks at S Hanford St.

If you commute by bike on E Marginal Way S, you may see our project team alongside the bike lane next week. Stop by to learn more about the project and ask us any questions you have! Below are the details for where we will be:

Tuesday, February 11: 7:15 – 8:45 a.m. near S Hanford St and S Horton St

Wednesday, February 12: 4:15 – 5:45 p.m. on S Spokane St near the West Seattle Bridge

For more information about project features and schedule, please visit our project website. If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to reach out to us at EastMarginal@seattle.gov. We are also happy to meet with interested groups to discuss project details – please contact us to arrange.