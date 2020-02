(Photos via King County Assessor’s Office)

Three months ago, we reported on an early-stage proposal to replace those houses at 3010 and 3014 SW Avalon Way wth an 8-story, 87-unit apartment building. Now the plan has a date set for an Early Community Outreach for Design Review meeting: 11 am Saturday, February 29th, at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW). If you can’t be there, AvalonWayProject@earlydroutreach.com is the email address for comments/questions.