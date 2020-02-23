CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Former basketball coach pleads guilty

Three weeks ago, we noted a plea hearing was scheduled for Michael Gutierrez, the former West Seattle High School JV-girls basketball coach charged with inappropriate sexual communication with a player. It didn’t happen on the date shown in online court files then, but documents now show it did finally happen. Gutierrez pleaded guilty to one count of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. That’s what he was charged with last June, about four months after he was fired from the part-time coaching job following a district investigation. Charging documents said he “engaged a student-athlete he coached in (in)appropriate sexual communication in electronic communication and in person. The defendant kissed the girl and also grabbed, or spanked her bottom on a number of occasions.” Gutierrez, 29, has no criminal record and is scheduled to be sentenced by King County Superior Court Johanna Bender on March 13th. According to the case files, prosecutors are recommending a one-year jail sentence that will be suspended if he successfully completes two years of probation. The conviction will require him to register as a sex offender.