CRIME WATCH FOLLOWER: Bail set for Junction robbery suspect, much lower than requested

(WSB photo, Wednesday)

Just got the documents from the bail hearing for the 38-year-old woman arrested after the Wednesday shoplift-turned-robbery that injured an employee at West Seattle Optix in The Junction, hit by broken glass when she kicked out a window, trying to get away. Court documents say she has “an extensive arrest record with at least 6 (failure-to-appear warrants),” including the current one for another shoplift-turned-violent three years ago, so prosecutors requested that bail be set at $80,000. But Judge Marcine Andderson set her bail at $10,000. The court documents also reveal one thing we hadn’t heard when we covered this incident Wednesday: West Seattle Optix told police the same woman tried to steal from them last Saturday, but left after being confronted. Her next hearing is set for Monday afternoon.