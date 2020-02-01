Crash victim seeking witnesses

A reader request:

At Alki Elementary School, did you witness a gold Lexus drive by 59th Ave SW and contact the open door of a parked black Subaru while a parent was buckling kids into a car seat on Tuesday, January 21 at the end of the school day? If so, please call 888-242-0888 referencing claim #3498350. A non-biased witness is needed.

The crash victim is OK, and says the driver initially took off but then came back, so they have identification and insurance info – they’re just looking for witnesses.