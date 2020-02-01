CONGRATULATIONS! Local college-bound student gets top PLU scholarship

Congratulations to Thea Pulido, featured here back in 2012 as Hi-Yu Junior Court Queen, making news again for academic achievement as she gets ready for college. The announcement is from Pacific Lutheran University:

Thea Pulido, a student at West Seattle High School, has been named a Pacific Lutheran University President’s Scholar and awarded the prestigious $33,000 per year President’s Scholarship — with the opportunity to compete for more. ‘

Thea was one of 103 students selected for this top academic and leadership scholarship offered by PLU.

Over 500 incoming first-year students who met the high eligibility standards applied. President’s Scholars are selected based on academic achievement, service and leadership, as well as the potential to effect positive change and leadership in both the academic and co-curricular life of PLU. This year’s President’s Scholarship recipients scored on average a 1306 SAT test score, 30 ACT test score, and have a 3.98 GPA.

These top students have been invited to interview on the PLU campus in February to compete for the next level of PLU Presidential Scholarships — one of 10 $38,000 per year Harstad Founder’s Scholarships or one of five full-tuition Regents’ Scholarships.