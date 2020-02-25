CONGRATULATIONS! Film festival award for teenage ultra-runner Riley Nachtrieb

Last August, we reported on teenage ultra-runner Riley Nachtrieb making it 82 miles of the way on the 138-mile Olympic Discovery Trail. Then in September, as also reported here, she completed a mini-documentary about the odyssey, “Broken.” Now, her filmmaker dad Erik Nachtrieb, who worked on it with her, sends word that “Broken” has won a film-festival award!

West Seattle High School Senior Riley Nachtrieb’s short film, “Broken,” documenting her 140-mile run across the Olympic Peninsula, is awarded “The Spirit of Adventure” amongst all the films submitted in the 2020 Auburn Adventure Film Festival.

Last weekend was the three-day Auburn Adventure Film Festival, with the award ceremonies Sunday night. 160 International films were submitted with only 32 selected for screening during the festival. Riley’s self-funded project was amongst films that were sponsored by REI, Filson, Danner, and Eddie Bauer. Riley Nachtrieb is the Director of Video at WSHS, co-captain of the cross-country team, an ultra runner (someone who runs 30-100-mile races), and an aspiring filmmaker. She was the subject of the film, as well as, worked closely with her father and 1iOpen Productions to create this film, which was never meant to be a film.

This is 10 minutes of her 24-hour emotional rollercoaster finding the strength to ask herself questions few 17-year-olds have to face. This is more than a run, it’s watching the evolution of emotion, maturity, and the human potential of a young woman in real time.

Riley continues to run, is involved in the Seattle film community, and will be heading to college while writing screenplays and filming. Her award-winning film can be seen here: