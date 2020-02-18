BIZNOTE: Youngstown Coffee Company to close Delridge shop

Youngstown Coffee Company proprietor Zoe Kritzer says she’s closing her original shop, the one at 5214 Delridge Way SW, at month’s end. Here’s how she’s announcing it to customers this morning:

It is with a heavy heart and an overwhelming amount of gratitude for your support that I must share this deeply saddening news.

Youngstown Coffee Company on Delridge will officially close on Saturday, February 29th. It has been the greatest privilege to have met so many extraordinary humans and dogs over the last 14 months. I can’t thank you enough for welcoming us into the neighborhood with open arms and daily transformative and inspiring conversations.

If you or anyone you know is interested in making this magical shop yours and continuing the dream of a shop built on community, coffee, and connection, please email: wonderwallseattle@gmail.com