BIZNOTE: Opening day for Grillbird Teriyaki

The most-anticipated West Seattle restaurant opening of 2020 – so far – is today. Thanks to commenter MomOf3Boys for the tip; we’ve just been over to Grillbird Teriyaki at 6501 35th SW to verify that it’s opening at noon.

We first reported back in October that Matt Parker, a restaurant-industry veteran, planned to turn the ex-Pizza Hut into a teriyaki joint. Though today’s start is at noon, hours will be 11 am-9 pm weekdays, noon-9 pm weekends. No paper menu when we stopped in, so this pic is the best we can do to share a menu with you for now.