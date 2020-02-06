UPDATE: Car-in-garage fire near 24th/Holden

3:31 PM: Seattle Fire has a “full response” headed to the 7500 block of 24th SW [map] for what’s described as a car fire inside a multifamily building’s garage. Updates to come.

3:37 PM: Per radio exchange, SPD is closing Holden just east of Delridge because of the fire response. The fire so far is reported to be confined to the garage.

3:44 PM: Adding photos. The response is being downsized.

3:50 PM: Firefighters told us at the scene that the fire was largely confined to the car – it didn’t spread to the building. No injuries reported. Right now they’re working on ventilation.

4:21 PM: Holden is open again.