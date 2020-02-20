BASEBALL: The West Seattle High School team has two reasons for you to go to T-Mobile Park

Here are two reasons the West Seattle High School baseball team would love to see you at the big stadium. Just out of the WSB inbox:

West Seattle HS vs Ballard HS in the High School Baseball Classic at T-Mobile Field

4 pm, Saturday, April 4th, 2020

Free!

The WSHS Baseball team is also selling tickets to the Mariner’s game on May 29th at 7:10pm vs the Atlanta Braves at T-Mobile Park.

100 level tickets – $40 each (down the first=base line)

300 level tickets – $20 each (behind home plate)

To buy tickets, contact Sheree at tombiz@comcast.net