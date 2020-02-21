AT ALKI: Super Plunge today, Polar Plunge tomorrow

More than a dozen Special Olympics of Washington supporters just spent a long soggy day going into the water at Alki twice an hour.

This was the Super Plunge, a preview of sorts for tomorrow’s Polar Plunge. Everybody participating – mostly law enforcers – raised at least $1,500 in order to qualify as a Super Plunger. There’s still time for you to be a Polar Plunger if you show up in time for the plunge at 1 pm Saturday.

Just look for the “igloo” by Alki Bathhouse!

Don’t want to swim but do want to support Special Olympics? On Saturday, in connection with the Polar Plunge, there’s also a beer and food-truck festival, 11 am-4:30 pm, as previewed here.