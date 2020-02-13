Art, sweets, history, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Great Blue Heron photographed at Constellation Park by David Hutchinson)

Highlights for the rest of your Thursday:

CHOCOLATE! 1:30-3 pm, chocolate and food pairings at Daystar Retirement Village (WSB sponsor). Call 206-937-6122 to see if a spot remains. (2615 SW Barton)

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: 5 pm to “late,” as previewed last night. Here’s the map/venue list:

Also tonight:

WINE AND MACARONS: Galentine’s Night tasting, 6-9 pm at Sound and Fog. (4735 40th SW)

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: Love history? Don’t miss this talk by Philip Hoffman, author of “Town of Alki: Great Hopes & Fountainhead of Tears,” 6 pm at Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), open to musicians and singers of all genres. (5612 California SW)

THE SANDBOX: Funk/jazz improv at Parliament Tavern with Bob Heinemann, Joe Doria, Ben Bloom, and Grant Schroff, 9 pm. $7 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

