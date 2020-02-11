Admiral Neighborhood Association, Roxhill Bog, and more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Brant, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOCCER TRYOUTS: High-school boys are invited to try out for HSA soccer tonight at Southwest Athletic Complex, 5:30-7 pm for U-16, 7-8:30 pm for U-17 and U-18. (2801 SW Thistle)

ROXHILL BOG’S FUTURE: 6:30 pm at Southwest Teen Life Center, everyone with an interest in the historic headwaters of Longfellow Creek is welcome at a meeting to learn about the next steps toward saving the bog. (2801 SW Thistle)

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: 6:30 pm at Admiral UCC, postponed from last month because of weather. The upcoming census and ANA’s community survey are among the topics. (4320 SW Hill)

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, monthly board meeting, all welcome. (9131 California SW)

TUESDAY TRIVIA: 8:30 pm at Admiral Pub. 21+. (2306 Californa SW)