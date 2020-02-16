About the police response in Morgan Junction

In case you wondered about the police response north of California/Fauntleroy this past hour: Police at first responded to what was called in as a man assaulting a woman. Then the report changed to a possible attempted robbery. Police found a victim at California/Graham, and the suspect on the east side of the street. A sergeant we spoke with told us that the suspect was reported to have confronted two women on the street, claiming he had been a victim of theft. Police determined that what he was claiming was false, and he was taken into custody. They say the women he accosted are OK.