8 options for the rest of your West Seattle Monday!

(Townsend’s Warbler, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, highlights for the hours ahead:

TOUR SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE: 2 pm, see the campus and find out more about studying there. Sign up here. (6000 16th SW)

AFTERNOON BOOK GROUP: 2 pm at Southwest Library, This month’s book is “The End of the Affair” by Graham Greene. (9010 35th SW)

FREE TAX HELP: 2-7 pm at Delridge Library, reservations not required, as explained here. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

2ND SEATTLE IRON & METALS COMMUNITY TOWN HALL: Care about Duwamish River-vicinity health? Be there, 6 pm at South Park Community Center:

Hear from Seattle Iron and Metals on their progress since the January 2019 settlement over long-running pollution problems at their site. Project delays, improvements made, and other updates community members should expect based on the settlement will be covered. This event is the second Community Town Hall and is a follow up to last year’s gathering. Representatives from Seattle Iron and Metals, Puget Soundkeeper, and the Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition (DRCC) will be present to discuss and answer questions from community members.

Here’s our coverage of last year’s briefing. (8319 8th Ave. S.)

ZEN MEDITATION: 7 pm at Fauntleroy UCC, hosted by Puget Sound Zen. All welcome, meditation experience NOT required – details in our calendar listing. (9140 California SW)

3 TRIVIA/QUIZ NIGHTS: Three options tonight:

*Best of Hands Barrelhouse (7500 35th SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm, $2/person, 21+

*The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7:30 pm, free, all ages

*Parliament Tavern (4210 SW Admiral Way), 8 pm, $2/person, 21+

