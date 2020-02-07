7 options for your West Seattle Valentine’s Friday

(Downy Woodpecker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, possibilities for the rest of your Valentine’s Day Friday:

VALENTINE’S BEER: It’s opening day for The Good Society Brewery and Public House in Admiral, 3-10 pm. All ages welcome. (2701 California SW)

VALENTINE’S CIDER & SWEETS: 4-9 pm, Indulge Desserts is at Locust Cider on Alki. (2820 Alki SW)

VALENTINE WINE: 5-9 pm, the tasting room is open at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) for you and your Valentine to relax with a glass of wine. (5910 California SW)

LOVE TO CREATE ART? Tonight’s the magic monthly Art Lounge night at Highland Park Improvement Club – bring your project and create in community. Bar’s open. 21+. (1116 SW Holden)

‘LOVE LETTERS’: 7:30 pm Valentine’s performance by Mary Springer and Rick Springer of Twelfth Night Productions at Kenyon Hall. Ticket info in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

KARA HESSE: Live at The Pacific Room on Alki (WSB sponsor), 8 pm. Cover info here. (2808 Alki SW)

THREE BANDS: Phood, Selah Korah, and No Buffer, 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)