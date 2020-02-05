5 ways to spend the rest of your West Seattle Thursday

(Photographed Wednesday from Lincoln Park, by Susan Romanenghi)

Another sunny day! Here’s our quick look at what’s ahead:

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open noon-4 pm – side-trip idea if this midwinter school break day is taking you to Alki. (61st/Stevens)

GAME NIGHT WTTH THE TIMEBANK: The West Seattle Timebank invites you to a potluck and game-night gathering, 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. (4217 SW Oregon)

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: Tonight’s agenda topics include the “Stone House” relocation project and Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza, 7 pm at Alki UCC. All welcome. (6115 SW Hinds)

THE WHALE TRAIL: As previewed here, you’re invited to the midwinter gathering to hear about how to help the orcas. 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). $5 donation, kids free. (5612 California SW)

AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm, live music with KizMet, Lucia Luna, Lizzie Clauss. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

