14 things to do on your Leap Day West Seattle Saturday

(Hooded Merganser, photographed at High Point Pond by Mark Wangerin)

Happy Leap Day! Here are the highlights:

STATEWIDE ROBOTICS TOURNAMENT: 8:30 am-5 pm, Louisa Boren STEM K-8 is hosting the Washington State VEX IQ Robotics Tournament, with more than 40 schools competing. Spectators are welcome. (5950 Delridge Way SW)

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SALES CONTINUE: First weekend! Find your nearest cookie sellers here.

TOOL LIBRARY GARAGE SALE: 9 am-4 pm, visit the West Seattle Tool Library on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center for some great deals. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

BIKE DONATION DRIVE: 8th grader Spencer Mueller is hosting a donation drive for Bike Works. Donate bikes, parts, accessories. 10 am-1 pm in the lot behind Hope Lutheran.(4456 42nd SW)

CROFT FOREST RESTORATION: 10 am-2 pm, join DNDA in the forest outside Croft Place Townhomes. Help the Longfellow Creek watershed! (Delridge & Holly)

3010-3014 AVALON PROJECT MEETING: 11 am at Delridge Community Center, your chance for early design feedback on a planned eight-story, 87-apartment building. Informal meeting, with coffee and cookies. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

WYATT’S JEWELERS OPEN HOUSE: Noon-3 pm at the locally owned jewelry shop (WSB sponsor) in Westwood Village, meet the new owners and the pugs! (2600 SW Barton)

ICE-CREAM PARTY: 2-4 pm, hang out with Delridge Grocery Cooperative in the under-construction store space, enjoy ice cream, find out what’s up with the store and how to help get it open. (5444 Delridge Way SW)

PARENTS’ NIGHT OUT: Enjoy a night out and leave the kid(s) in the care of West Seattle High School students who are doing this as a fundraiser. Details in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

AUTHOR EVENT: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 6 pm, Matt Kracht, author of “The Field Guide To Dumb Birds Of North America.” (6040 California SW)

WEST END GIRLS: 7 pm drag spectacular at The Skylark. $13 admission. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘BOOGIE WOOGIE WIZARD’: That’s what they call Arthur Migliazza, who’s at the Kenyon Hall Steinway tonight, 7:30 pm. Ticket info’s in our listing. (7904 35th SW)

‘THE BOOK CLUB PLAY’: Second night for Twelfth Night Productions‘ play: “Loads of laughter and literature collide in this smart hit comedy about books and the people who love them.” 7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. Tickets here or at the box office. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

BRAZILIAN CARNIVAL: 8 pm-midnight at Pacific Room on Alki:

Come party with us Brazilian style! En Canto is throwing a Brazilian Carnival featuring the irresistible dance rhythms of Northeast Brazil: Forró, Baião, Xote, and yes, even some Samba! Live music with En Canto, Seattle’s own Brazilian orchestra, and guest artist Felipe Hostins Accordion- a brilliant New York-based musician known for his tour-de-force performances. Daniel Santos of Bahia In-Motion will bring the spirit of carnival to the dance floor, leading everyone in fun moves. Joe Ferreira, “the Rio dancer” of Portland will perform a playful samba de malandro, and Lara Diniz of Forró in Seattle will give a lesson in forró dancing, and will also lead a carnival dance line! During band breaks, Lara as DJ will treat us to her top picks for dance songs. (Oh, and did we mention caipirinhas?!)

Get your ticket here. (2808 Alki SW)