YOUTH SPORTS: Now up at bat, West Seattle Girls Softball registration

From West Seattle Girls Softball president Chrysta Torres:

Registration for the 2020 softball season is now open – and there is a $20 discount for registering in January! Practices will begin in mid-March, with games starting in mid/late April. The season will conclude the first week of June.

We invite girls 6-15 with any level of softball experience to join us for a fun season of recreational league fast-pitch softball. We teach the basics and build skills as players continue with the program and work to place players on teams that will be most beneficial to their needs.

We’d also like to thank the local businesses that sponsor our league year after year – we cannot do it without their support.