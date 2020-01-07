YOUTH MUSIC: Want to sing? Winter session starts tonight for Endolyne Children’s Choir

The photo and announcement are from Endolyne Children’s Choir:

Endolyne Children’s Choir – West Seattle’s community choir since 2003 – kicks off our Winter Session tonight (Tuesday, January 7th) and it is a great time for new singers, from Kindergarten to High School, to join our fun and welcoming non-audition choir. Singers in kindergarten through 2nd Grade rehearse from 4:30 to 5:30 PM, 3rd through 5th grade rehearse from 5:45 to 6:45, and singers 6th through 12th grade rehearse from 7:00 to 8:30. Registration materials will be available before rehearsals at the Parish Hall at St. John The Baptist Church next to West Seattle High School. For more information, visit endolynechoir.org.

Our winter theme this year is Rhythm of Life. Music Director Megan McCormick and Staff Director Janelle Maroney have selected a fantastic repertoire to engage and challenge all of our choristers, whether new or returning. Debut singers (K-2nd) will transition from experiencing rhythm to tracing and beginning to write their own rhythms. Encore singers (3rd-5th) will also start writing rhythms, and eventually begin some rhythmic dictation. And for Advanced Ensemble (6th and up): we have some extra adventures in store for you! Singers will continue to sight read more complicated melodies, as well as begin performing some extremely challenging rhythmic music (For a sneak peek, watch this video).

The session will culminate with performances in March. This December we performed for friends and families in our Winter Fantasy concert, residents at The Kenney, at Seattle Center Winterfest and the West Seattle Tree Lighting, among other events, and we will continue this with our Winter Session Concert and more performances to be announced. Singers will also perform a fun song at our annual I Heart Endolyne Karaoke Night Fundraiser at Kenyon Hall on Friday, February 7th. This is our annual community building and fundraising event that is a highlight for our choristers and families.

New singers are welcome to try out the first rehearsal before registering and submitting payment. Tuition assistance is available. If you have questions or need more information, please email info@endolynechoir.org.