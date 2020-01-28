YOU’RE INVITED: Celebrate Mardi Gras with Holy Family School

School-fundraiser season continues, and we’ve received another invitation to share with you:

Grab your beads, raise a glass … and then your paddle! Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School is hosting a Mardi Gras fundraising auction Saturday, March 7th, and tickets are on sale now!

Come enjoy a Cajun-inspired three-course dinner, drinks, and bid on some very exciting items, including Club-level Seahawks tickets, a Las Vegas getaway for two, a family weekend stay at Great Wolf Lodge, and much, much more!!

This is our biggest fundraiser of the year and 100% of the proceeds will be used to support our young scholars. Holy Family strives to provide our diverse scholars with a faith-based, dual-language education, rooted in academic excellence, to create students that are productive, global citizens.

Tickets are limited, so order now! This is an event you won’t want to miss!

When: Saturday, March 7th, doors open at 4:30pm

Where: Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School, 9615 20th Ave SW (at Roxbury)

For more information, please email at auction@holyfamilybilingual.org or 206-767-6640. Look forward to seeing you there!