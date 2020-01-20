Your West Seattle Monday highlights, for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

(Bald Eagle, photographed by Chris Frankovich)

from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

MLK DAY AT THE Y: The West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) is not only open today, it invites you to volunteer with a Community Beautification project now through noon – info here. (3622 SW Snoqualmie)

YOUTH BASKETBALL TRYOUTS: 10 am-noon at the Seattle Lutheran High School gym, last of three tryout sessions for 7th- and 8th-grade girls and boys interested in new AAU program West Seattle Saints. (4100 SW Genesee)

LIBRARIES CLOSED FOR THE HOLIDAY: Both Seattle and King County.

CITY PARKS FACILITY CLOSURES: See the list here.

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: Another way to make this a Day of Service – give blood, if you can. A Bloodworks Northwest mobile blood drive is happening outside Admiral Safeway, 11:30 am-5:30 pm – details here. (2622 California SW)

ZEN MEDITATION: 7 pm at Fauntleroy UCC, hosted by Puget Sound Zen. All welcome, whether or not you’ve meditated before – details in our calendar listing.

3 TRIVIA/QUIZ NIGHTS: Monday nights offer three options:

*Best of Hands Barrelhouse (7500 35th SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm, $2/person, 21+

*The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7:30 pm, free, all ages

*Parliament Tavern (4210 SW Admiral Way), 8 pm, $2/person, 21+

FREE IMPROV MEETUP: 7 pm at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse – details and registration info here. (9131 California SW)

