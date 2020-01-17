YOU CAN HELP! Here’s how you can be part of Highland Park Elementary’s WE Care drive

Highland Park Elementary hopes you can help their donation drive to help youth in need. Here’s the announcement:
WE Care for YouthCare!
Looking to clean out your closets this 3-day weekend?!
Our 5th-grade WE Care team (leadership/community activism) is working on gathering supplies for homeless youth in Seattle via the organization YouthCare.
We are specifically looking for:
Blankets/bedding/pillows
Socks
Hats (beanies)
Jackets/hoodies
Mittens
Shoes
Gloves
Gift cards (Target, Fred Meyer)
Pots/pans/utensils/dishes
Hygiene products
Non-perishable snacks
Umbrellas/rain gear
Gently used clothing
If so, please bring them to the Highland Park Elementary front office at 1012 SW Trenton St.
Leave them with Patti at the front desk.
She’ll be there until 3:30 pm today and then, after the Monday holiday, 7:15 am-3:30 pm weekdays.
