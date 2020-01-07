WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Snow or no? Newest forecasts

So far, mountain-peak peeks – like the view above from Alki on New Year’s Day – have been the closest thing to snow sightings we’ve had this winter. But that might change later this week. Here are two updates:

-Weather analyst Cliff Mass breaks it all down here, saying late Thursday/early Friday might bring light snow, and Monday looks POTENTIALLY snowier.

-The National Weather Service‘s forecast discussion thinks the late Thursday/early Friday possibility is more a “north of Everett” thing, adding, “Uncertainty remains for the prospect of lowland snow early next week …”

Meantime, city leaders plan a snow-readiness media briefing on Thursday, and we’re planning to cover it, so if you have questions about how the city will handle the next snowstorm (whenever it happens), let us know so we can get answers!