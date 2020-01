You might see a few flakes early Thursday morning, the National Weather Service says, but don’t panic. Its newest forecast update is out, and while we might see a bit of snow, the more-serious potential still doesn’t show up until late in the weekend – Sunday night or later. Also note that Tuesday’s high is predicted to be in the 20s! As we mentioned yesterday, the city has invited media to a preparedness briefing tomorrow, and we’ll be there.