WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: American Legion Post 160 available for anyone who needs a place to stay warm

January 13, 2020 2:20 pm
With no official city “warming center” in West Seattle so far, despite this week’s below-normal temperatures, American Legion Post 160 has stepped up to fill a void. Says Post 160 commander Keith Hughes, “We don’t have cots, blankets, or pillows, but we have a warm, dry building with restroom and coffee. We will stay open 24 hours if the need is here.”

Post 160 is at 3618 SW Alaska in The Triangle (here’s a map). They want to circulate the word as widely as possible, so: “Please ask your churches and other social organization to post a notice on their doors. If you see people on benches, in doorways, etc. please stop and tell them we are open for them.”

