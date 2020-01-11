WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Alert level now up to Winter Storm Watch

That’s the newest alert map from the National Weather Service, which now has our area under a Winter Storm Watch starting at 4 pm Sunday. The summary: “Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of a trace to 2 inches possible with locally up to 4 inches.” Weather analyst Cliff Mass goes into more detail in his newest update, saying it looks like the south part of the city (that’s us) looks to be in line for more than the northern part of the city. He adds that an array of outlooks he’s analyzed show, “Virtually no chance of snow in Seattle before 3 PM, but considerable uncertainty for amounts after that.” Let us know when you spot the first flakes (206-293-6302 is our 24/7 hotline, text or voice.)