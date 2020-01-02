West Seattle, Washington

02 Thursday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Vehicles vandalized

January 2, 2020 10:57 am
Charlotte emailed to report having seen someone vandalizing vehicles parked on 14th SW north of SW Roxbury – hitting them last night around 5:30 pm with some kind of object. She called police but the vandal ran off. She wrote, “Thought this would be helpful Information for people on that street as I saw their cars had dents where I saw the person hit them.” She went through the area again this morning and says some of those dents are clearly visible in doors.

