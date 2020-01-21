WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Tires taken; business burglary

10:19 PM: Patrick reports someone stole his set of 4 winter tires from his apartment parking garage near 35th and Avalon. Though even locked garage doors are not burglar-proof, in this case, he says, the garage door has been unlocked and in need of repair, “so someone just walked (or drove) right in and snatched them. I’m sure I’ll never see those tires again, which is frustrating, but if any WSB readers need a reminder to hide your possessions from the public and/or lock them up, there it is.”

ADDED 11:10 PM: Caroline just emailed to report this business burglary weekend before last at The Whittaker: