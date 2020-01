From Pat:

My maroon (red) 1988 Honda Accord 4-door sedan (WA Collectors Vehicle License Plate 4079A) was stolen this morning from in front of our house in the 2700 block of 48th Ave SW. The car was locked and had a steering wheel club lock in place, but I guess the thief was skilled. Anyway, the car has been reported as stolen to the SPD and they took a report this morning (Incident 2020-032350).