WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Forester; another Audi-theft attempt; illegal dumping plagues church

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

STOLEN SUBARU: Texted report – “Unfortunately our black 2016 Subaru Forester was stolen last night from our driveway in North Admiral. OH license plate GWA1001 … sizable dent in the driver’s-side door.” Call 911 if you see it.

ANOTHER AUDI THEFT ATTEMPT: This happened last month, but Adrian just heard about the rash of crimes targeting Audis and so shares this report of what happened near 35th/Cambridge:

Someone attempted to steal my 2003 Audi A4 from in front of my house in the early morning of December 19th. They nearly totaled the car by destroying the door lock and ignition cylinder. The car is still at the dealership today getting fixed. They also stole a green Northface rain jacket and a Pelican brand case from the car.

ILLEGAL DUMPING AT CHURCH: From the Rev. Kate Wesch at St.John the Baptist Episcopal Church:

Local church and neighbors are concerned at the recent rise in incidents of illegal dumping of large items such as furniture in the area surrounding West Seattle High School and St John the Baptist Episcopal Church. In each situation, the church, which operates entirely upon the donations of parishioners, incurs the costs in time and money, to dispose of these items. It has become both a frustration and a burden for the small staff and volunteers. Church members urge neighbors to keep an eye out and if you see something, say something.

The items in the photo, she says, are a couch and chair. She adds, “And we still have a large tv stand left three weeks ago while we were having a Sunday morning service!”