WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Home-invasion robbery; parent alert after children approached

Two incidents in West Seattle Crime Watch:

HOME-INVASION ROBBERY: A 60-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a home-invasion robbery around 2:45 am in the 6500 block of 24th SW. The full report narrative is not yet available but police tell us two armed men were reported to have broken into the house and assaulted two residents, including the one who had to go to the hospital. No arrests yet, nor is description information available, but robbery detectives are investigating.

CHILDREN APPROACHED: This happened Tuesday, according to the latest weekly newsletter to families from Arbor Heights Elementary principal Christy Collins, forwarded to us by a parent (thank you!):

I want to take this opportunity to let you know we are working with the Seattle Police Department to ensure our students are taught about personal safety and highlight an incident that occurred Tuesday after school where three of our students responded successfully to a stranger-situation. Around 2:40 p.m., three of our students reported to their parents that a male and female in their early 20s, driving an older, green Toyota sedan, tried to engage them in conversation as they walked home from school. They offered the students a ride home. The students responded appropriately and remained safe. Police were notified by the student’s parents, and as of today, the Seattle Police Department is continuing to gather additional information and working closely with the District’s Safety and Security Department. Although in this incident the offer was for a ride, there was not a physical attempt to get the students in the car. We wanted to make sure parents are alerted.

The newsletter includes this link to SPD advice for children’s safety.